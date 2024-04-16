The improvement project at Melton Sewage Treatment WorksIMAGE: MWH Treatment

Work began on the facility in January 2022 with the aim of making it more efficient and able to cope with a growing population with thousands of new homes due to be built in the town in the next decade.

Rob Cook, project manager at Severn Trent, said: “We are currently delivering a £33.6 million programme to significantly boost the capacity at Melton Sewage Treatment Works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This will help us to meet demand from a growing population, as well as the challenges from climate change.

“Alongside adding in the additional capacity to treat more wastewater, we are also improving our processes to ensure that they remain compliant with tightening standards from the Environment Agency.