One of the lakes at Melton Country Park where environmental works are being carried out

Dog owners are being urged to keep their pets out of the lakes in Melton Country Park with work starting this week to purify the water.

Representatives of the Environment Agency will be installing fencing to keep park visitors and dogs out of the lakes during the environmental works, which are expected to take until late November.

Pumping operations are being carried out to remove an invasive, non-native fish species – Topmouth Gudgeon – which can multiple times during the year and cause significant harm to native fish populations and other aquatic wildlife.

Reeds will be cut down to water level from a boat to allow work teams access to the lakes and Scalford Brook will be bypassed around the middle and lower lakes to isolate them for treatment.

The lower lake will then be fully drained so all fish can be removed and the middle and lower lakes will be treated with Rotenone, a piscide which will eradicate the Topmouth Gudgeon.

A spokesperson for Melton Borough Council said: “The Environment Agency will be carrying out essential works on the lakes at the Country Park, which will run until November.

"These works will help restore and protect the lake’s eco-system and will include cutting back the reeds.

"As part of the works, there will be a safety fence installed to stop access to the water at the middle and lower lakes.

"If you plan to walk your dog near the fenced areas, please keep them on leads to prevent them trying to get into the water.

"We appreciate your understanding and support while these essential works take place.”