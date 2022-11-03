One of the churned up byways at Redmile which is supposed to be closed (right) and a vehicle using a byway despite the closure

Leicestershire County Council announced it was closing two of the so-called field roads at Redmile and one at Somerby from October 1.

The aim of the experimental closures was to protect the routes from being churned up by cars, with pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders still able to use them.

But residents have complained that the byway closures are not being enforced and they say off-road vehicles are still travelling along them and damaging the routes.

One of the churned up byways at Redmile which is supposed to be closed to vehicle for six months

James Greaves, a Redmile parish councillor, told the Melton Times: “The field roads were due to be closed at the start of October but those in Redmile were not.

"After much chasing by local residents, a couple of inappropriate signs were erected three or four weeks later as, apparently, the county council does not have any appropriate signs for the closure of a byway.

“The 4x4 vehicles visited again last weekend and a driver threatened a local resident who advised them that the byways were closed before carrying on to the byway.”

He called on the police to do more, adding: “Residents in Redmile have been campaigning to have them closed for years because of the damage done by 4x4 vehicles.

One of the signs advertising the temporary closures of a byway at Redmile

“These vehicles arrive late at night or very early in the morning and deliberately churn up the byways.

"The drivers are also abusive and have threatened residents.”

PCSO Claire Gray, of Melton Police said: “We have received reports of vehicles still accessing them and causing a noise nuisance late into the night and early hours.

"The local beat team will be completing extra patrols in these areas.”

The byways which have been closed for six months in Redmile are the one between Main Street and Long Lane (24902056) and the route from Bakers Lane and Drift Hill to Belvoir Road, Bottesford (24902049).