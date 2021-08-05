Village household waste site set to close
Somerby’s household waste and recycling site is closing temporarily to allow improvements to be made to its site office and staff toilet.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 3:06 pm
The Leicestershire County council-run facility, which is usually open on Sundays and Mondays, will close from August 16 until Sunday August 29.
Residents who wish to use an alternative household waste site during this closure can use the Melton tip at Lake Terrace, during its opening hours, Thursday to Monday between 9am and 6pm.