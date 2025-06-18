National Grid Overhead Line Apprentices stand below a electricity pylon at the National Grid training centre in Eakring, central England on April 28, 2025. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

Views are being sought from the public on plans to upgrade electricity supplies down the east coast, from Lincolnshire to Leicestershire.

National Grid is proposing to build around 60km of new high voltage overhead lines and two new substations, one near Wartnaby and the other close to Corby Glen, in Lincolnshire.

The plans also include the upgrade of approximately 55km of existing overhead line between East Leicestershire and the existing Grendon substation in Northamptonshire.

The project is needed to allow more electricity to flow from where it is being produced along the east coast, to where it is needed, helping to make Britain’s energy more secure and independent and delivering long-term benefits to bill payers.

A public consultation on the plans will run until August 6, with National Grad seeking feedback from residents on the emerging preferred corridor where the upgrade may be routed, and the organisation’s work to date to identify where the upgrade may be located.

People in the Melton Mowbray area are invited to attend a special consultation event at Ab Kettleby Community Hall, which is based at the village school, on Saturday July 5, from 11am to 4pm.

Paper documents on the plans can also be picked up at Melton Library, in Wilton Road, or Oakham Library, on Catmose Street.

Ben Muncey, project director for the scheme, said: “This reinforcement between Weston Marsh and East Leicestershire is essential to meet the UK’s forecasted energy demand doubling by 2050 and is part of a wider programme to upgrade the entire network.

“As our demand for electricity grows, this project will connect our homes, businesses and public services to sources of home-grown British energy, making us more energy independent.

"We look forward to hearing views from members of the public and we welcome feedback on our proposals.”

As demand for electricity rises, Weston Marsh to East Leicestershire will be able to transport enough home grown British energy across the East Midlands and beyond, to power up to six million homes.

The project forms part of The Great Grid Upgrade, the largest overhaul of the grid in generations, reinforcing the electricity transmission network in Lincolnshire and Leicestershire.

Email [email protected] or go online at nationalgrid.com/wmel to get more information and give your feedback.