A new flood strategy is being drawn up for Leicestershire

An online survey has been launched by the county council to gather views on the authority's updated local flood risk management strategy.

Flooding can, of course, cause damage, disruption, and destruction where it occurs and increased heavy rainfall suggests the risk could be growing.

The consultation asks residents for their views on the strategy and for observations on any history of flooding, both on their property and locally.

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for flooding, said: "We know that flooding has had – and will continue to have - a significant impact on local communities and businesses in Leicestershire.

“Climate change is predicted to increase the risk of local flooding and the impacts will be felt by many so it’s vitally important we have a robust strategy in place.”

The county council has a duty to investigate flooding in its area and identify the relevant parties who would be responsible for taking action to prevent future repeat occurrences.

The strategy details when it will investigate a flood and what level of investigation will be carried out, acknowledging that a number of different parties may have a role in resolving identified flooding issues.

It also looks at how the risk of flooding can be managed from small watercourses which overflow, such as ditches, streams, and brooks, where surface water collects after extreme rainfall, and from ground water which rises from underlying rocks or water flowing from underground springs.

The key objectives of the strategy include effective planning policies, guidance, and approval processes to help ensure that development is not at risk and does not increase the risk of flooding elsewhere;

It will also provide information and support regarding maintenance of watercourses by owners of land which relates to or near to river banks and details of how local projects are developed for at-risk communities.The consultation will be open until Sunday, August 13 and can be found by clicking HERE .

