“We are making every effort to keep road closures to a minimum and, as much as possible, within school holidays to reduce disruption.”

The site of NEMMDR roundabout 3 on the Melton Spinney Road, which needs to remain closed another month

Motorists are advised that Melton Spinney Road will remain closed for a month longer than expected due to ongoing works on the town’s partial bypass.

The busy rural road, which runs past Twinlakes Theme Park was shut at the end of January and was scheduled to reopen on Sunday night.

But Leicestershire County Council say the closure, which has been needed for the safe construction of a new roundabout, will now be extended until May 14.

Work on the North and East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR) also means that the A607, between Thorpe Arnold and Melton Mowbray Golf Club, also needs to be closed from April 23 to June 22.

The site of roundabout four on the NEMMDR route close to the A607 Grantham road just outside Melton

A spokesperson for County Hall told the Melton Times: “The closure of Melton Spinney Road has been extended until May 14, due to delayed third party utility works.

"Twinlakes theme park, businesses and properties can be accessed from the direction of Melton and the existing diversion remains in place, with dedicated signs in place for Twinlakes.

“An additional essential closure on the A607 will begin on April 23 and last until June 22, to enable completion of a new roundabout – roundabout four, one of six which will eventually make up the route.”

The spokesperson added: “A full road closure is required to ensure the safety of both the public and workers, as major earthworks and the removal and re-alignment of existing road is carried out.

“A diversion will be in place during this time, with the A607 closed between Thorpe Arnold and Melton Mowbray golf club north-east of the village.

"A diversion for traffic to and from the town will be via the A606 and the A1. Access to businesses and residential properties will be maintained and they have been informed ahead of time.

"The diversion has been designed to keep HGVs away from small, unsuitable rural routes.”

“We are making every effort to keep road closures to a minimum and, as much as possible, within school holidays to reduce disruption.”

The NEMMDR will eventually connect the A606 Nottingham Road to the north, passing east of the town, with the A606 Burton Road to the south. It is scheduled to be open to traffic early next year.