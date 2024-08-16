A drone image of work on roundabout 6 of the NEMMDR project on the A606 Burton Road at Melton

Frustrations for long-suffering Melton motorists are nearing an end with news that the two currently closed major routes will reopen in a little over a week’s time.

The A606 Burton Road has been closed since July 1 and Scalford Road since July 15 to allow construction work to be carried out on the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR).

Contractors Galliford Try are building roundabout 2 on Scalford Road, close to John Ferneley College, and roundabout 6 on the Burton Road, near to Burton Lazars.

Those schemes should be completed next weekend, Leicestershire County Council has confirmed, ready for both major roads to be reopened on the evening of Sunday August 25.

A drone image of work on roundabout 2 of the NEMMDR project on Scalford Road

Having both roads closed at the same time has exacerbated traffic delays around the town this summer and journeys have been lengthened with the need to use diversion routes and narrow rural back roads to get around the closure.

A spokeswoman for County Hall told the Melton Times this afternoon (Friday): “Work in Melton is progressing well and we’re on schedule to re-open both roads on Sunday August 25.

"We planned work during the quieter school holiday period to minimise disruption and thank motorists and other road users for their patience during this time.”

There are six roundabouts being built as part of the NEMMDR, which will pass across the north of Melton and down the east side of town in a bid too keep more drivers away from the centre.

The council hopes to be able to open the new partial bypass late next year.