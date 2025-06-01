The Great Green Print in Melton Mowbray

A special workshop inviting people to try out environmentally-friendly printing techniques takes place in Melton Mowbray on Saturday.

The Great Green Print is being organised by the town’s Kick Up The Arts group in the Bell Centre shopping mall.

There will be four interactive print stations led by printmakers and artists featuring diverse techniques and the use of sustainable materials.

Visitors can try their hand at stamp, tetra pack, lino/letterpress and screen printing.

It offers an opportunity to create posters and custom tote bags plus personal artistic creations to take home.

Ellie Lovett, one of the artists organising the event, said: “As part of Melton Green Week, this free community event invites locals of all ages to explore the art of printmaking while embracing eco-conscious creativity.

“Celebrating the cultural significance of print and highlighting its potential for sustainable practice, this hands-on experience is designed to ignite imagination, spark collaboration, and promote greener choices.

“Attendees will be able to explore four engaging printmaking stations and make some printed creations to take home, all under the guidance of local print experts.

"The event also aims to foster meaningful artistic connections, offering a platform for local printmakers to showcase their talents, exchange knowledge, and build future collaborations.

“Everyone and all ages are welcome - just turn up and get printing.”

The event is free and will run from 10am to 4pm.

Follow Kick Up The Arts Melton on Instagram or go to https://www.facebook.com/people/Kick-Up-The-Arts-Melton/61553246917229 to follow their Facebook page to get further updates on the event.