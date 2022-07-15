Tree planting project reaches 100,000 milestone in Leicestershire

Councillor Blake Pain plants the 100,000th tree in Leicestershire outside County Hall

The landmark signals progress in Leicestershire County Council’s drive to plant one tree for every person in the county.

The authority supports the initiative by planting trees directly, applying for funding or giving away tree planting kits and is thanking residents for getting on board.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for environment and the green agenda, said: “This is a great moment for the county as we mark this milestone.

SMB College Group principal, Dawn Whitemore plants a tree for the Queen's Green Canopy scheme with local police and crime commissioner, Rupert Matthews

“The benefits of trees and woodlands are huge, ecologically, environmentally and socially.

"The target of 700,000 trees is still a long way off, but I’m delighted we’ve got off to a flying start and would like to thank everyone who has helped us on the way to our bold target.”

Leicestershire is one of the least wooded areas of the country with currently around six per cent woodland – well below the national average of 10 per cent.

The tree planting will also support the council’s pledge to become a net zero carbon neutral county by 2045.

Meanwhile, the SMB College Group, which includes Brooksby Melton College, has now planted trees across its three campuses in Leicestershire to support ‘The Queen’s Green Canopy’.

The scheme is an initiative which invited people from across the UK to plant a tree to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

SMB College Group supported the movement by planting trees across its Melton Campus in the heart of Melton Mowbray, and at their specialist land-based Brooksby Campus, as well as Stephenson Campus in Coalville.

Dawn Whitemore, principal of the SMB College Group, said: “The Queen’s Green Canopy provides the opportunity to be part of a fabulous legacy.

"We are a college that are committed to supporting our students, staff, and our communities to be as passionate about our countryside, our planet, and the wonderful creatures it serves as they are about being part of the SMB College Group family.