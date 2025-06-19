One of the features at the award-winning redeveloped Melton Sewage Treatment Works pictured during construction

The impressive newly redeveloped £39M Melton Sewage Treatment Works has been honoured with a prestigious civil engineering award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The enhanced site, off Sysonby Grange Lane, was launched at the start of this year to help process much higher demands on the system from new housing developments in the Melton Mowbray area.

It was delivered for Severn Trent Water (STW) by MWH Treatment (MHWT) and has been awarded the Large Project Merit Award at the ICE East Midlands Merit Awards in Nottingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driven by the rapid growth of the local residential population and increased effluent from the food production industries, the existing plant was at risk of exceeding its capacity.

Some of the machinery and equipment being used dated back to the 1960s but it has now been replaced with state-of-the-art technology which will serve the area for the next couple of decades.

To deliver the increased capacity, MWHT and STW worked collaboratively to develop design proposals, construction methodologies and project programming — an approach that led to the sustainable re-use of existing assets, reducing construction costs by £10M.

The judges applauded the collaborative approach to delivering the enlarged treatment works and they were also impressed with the cost savings achieved and the significant reduction in CO2 emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site processes waste material from thousands of households across Melton Mowbray and Asfordby before returning the cleaned product back into the environment.

Commenting on this year’s awards, ICE East and West Midlands regional director, Jo Barnett, said: “Our judges had a diverse range of projects to consider from all sectors of the industry, drawn from right across the region.

"Many entries this year also highlighted the sustainable benefits civil engineers in the region are bringing to our everyday lives and these particular projects are both a great example of that.

“Our annual awards are important in not only demonstrating the importance of civil engineers, whose hard work and dedication can often go unnoticed, but in also celebrating the positive impact that civil engineering has right across the region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northampton North-West Relief Road, delivered by Balfour Beatty for West Northamptonshire Council, was Highly Commended in the same category.

The judges recognised the project team’s innovative value engineering, which re-purposed 3,000 tonnes of quarried stone and re-used piling and crane pads.