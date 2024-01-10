Deadline is approaching to comment on a public consultation which could see major changes at waste and recycling sites in the Melton area.

A sign to the Somerby waste and recycling site, which could soon close permanently

More than 3,500 have already taken part in the public consultation launched by Leicestershire Country Council, which is proposing that three county tips – including the one at Somerby – are permanently closed.

The council also wants to change the opening hours at both the Lake Terrace site at Melton Mowbray and the one at Bottesford.

Opening days for Melton’s household waste site would changes from the current Thursday to Monday to a new schedule of Saturday to Wednesday.

Plans also put forward would see all county sites close on Christmas Eve and summer opening hours change at all.

The proposed amendments and closures would save around £400,000 each year as County Hall seeks to make cuts with forecasts showing a budget gap for the authority of more than £85million by 2028.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for the environment and the green agenda, said: “We’ve had a great response so far from residents having their say and I’m encouraging as many people as possible to give their views as we enter the final two weeks.

“Our financial pressures are the toughest we’ve ever faced and we need to make savings wherever we can.

"If approved, these proposals will help us reduce our costs. Please complete the consultation before it closes."