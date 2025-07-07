"We have mentioned it informally when speaking with several of the other councillors and they all like the name.”

The new railway bridge which will carry traffic over the line on the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road

What would you like Melton Mowbray's new partial bypass to be called?

Work is on schedule for the 4.4 miles-long, £125M North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR) to open to traffic in the spring of next year.

And an early contender for its name has been supplied by local community radio station, 103 The Eye – they suggest the road should be called The Eye Way.

The station believes it would be appropriate for the new route to be linked to the historic river which runs through the town.

The historic name of Eye Gate still displayed next to its current name, Leicester Street, in Melton Mowbray

Melton Borough Council is understood to have responsibility for naming the NEMMDR so directors of 103 The Eye, Christine Slomkowska and Patrick McCracken, have written to council leader and deputy leader, Pip Allnatt and Margaret Glancy, and Mayor of Melton, Siggy Atherton, about their suggestion.

Christine and Patrick write in their letter, which has been shared with the Melton Times: “Please could you put forward our idea of naming the new bypass The Eye Way.

“It's the name of our local river - which has in fact been diverted to accommodate this road and the route includes a Site of Special Scientific Interest called The Eye which recognises its ecological importance.

“Lots of towns have streets named after their local rivers but in Melton the streets on the estate off Dalby Road have river names which are nothing to do with our area.

“In Nottingham, there's Trent Boulevard, Leicester has Soar Valley Way, Market Harborough has Welland Park Road, Grantham has Witham Place, Newark has Trent Way, and Spalding has Welland Close and Welland Way.

“Although there used to be an Eye Gate it's now known as Leicester Street.

"The sign is displayed on the wall above what used to be the La Torre Cafe on the corner of Park Lane.

"We hope that you and Melton Borough Council will support this idea.

"We have mentioned it informally when speaking with several of the other councillors and they all like the name.”

The radio station say The Eye Way ‘ticks all the boxes’ for naming a road – a historical connection, easy to spell and pronounce and phonetically not similar to any name already in use for another road locally.