A sign outside Somerby tip

Somerby waste and recycling site will close in October.

Leicestershire County Council voted for the closure last week as part of a cost-cutting exercise.

All waste sites across the county, including Melton’s Lake Terrace tip, will be closed on Christmas Eve starting this year.

Summer opening hours are also set to change for all sites with Saturday, Sunday and Monday hours running from 9am to 5pm.

Times for all other days will be from 9am to 7pm. This will come into effect in April next year.

The future use or sale of the Somerby site will also be considered in due course, the council said.

Councillor Pam Posnett, who represents Melton East, said: “I do have great sympathy with the residents of Somerby. People who haven’t got transport will find it very difficult to dispose of their waste.”