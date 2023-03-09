Road Minister Richard Holden in Melton to see work start on town's partial bypass at the old Sysonby Farm site

Mr Holden confirmed the business case had been accepted and £49.5million of government funding has now been released for the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR).

The initial £63.5million cost of the scheme, which will connect the A606 Nottingham Road to the north with the A606 Burton Road to the south, has more than doubled to nearly £130million since the route was approved due to rising inflation and soaring construction costs.

The remaining cost will be largely met by forward funding by Leicestershire County Council, which will be recouped through contributions from developers building thousands of new homes, with additional funds from Melton Borough Council.

Road Minister Richard Holden with Melton Council leader Joe Orson and county council deputy leader Deborah Taylor

Contractors have already begun clearing sites around the town with the aim that the road will be built by the summer of 2025.

Melton’s MP and council leader also took the opportunity to lobby the Minister about the need for extra funding towards a southern link to the scheme.

As Mr Holden visited the old Sysonby Farm site where work has started on the road, off the A606 Nottingham Road, he said: “For too many years, Melton has been plagued by disruptive and polluting traffic congestion which has made it difficult to reach its historic town centre, grow our economy, and savour its delicious pork pies and Stilton cheese.

“That’s why we’re investing nearly £50 million to boost local connectivity and tackle congestion, supporting more than 3,400 jobs to help Britain’s ‘Rural Capital of Food’ truly reach its full potential.”

Road Minister Richard Holden examines a route map in Melton to see work start on town's partial bypass

The scheme consists of a single carriageway road, extending from the A606 Nottingham Road at the north-western edge of the town to the A606 Burton Road in the south, crossing Scalford Road, Melton Spinney Road, A607 Thorpe Road and the B676 Saxby Road.

Melton Mowbray’s historic town centre network is at the convergence of six major routes and sees some of the highest congestion levels on a per mile basis in Leicestershire, mainly because of a high number of heavy lorries passing through the town centre.

The new road is aimed at taking traffic away from the town centre, allowing residents and tourists to visit the town centre more easily while boosting local air quality and connectivity.

The project will provide a three-metre wide combined cycle and footway along almost all of the scheme’s length.

Road Minister Richard Holden and Melton Council leader Joe Orson at the meeting in Melton today

Six new roundabouts will be created along the road and there will be crossings over the railway line and the River Eye.

Cllr Joe Orson, Melton Borough Council’s leader, said: “After 50-plus years of waiting, residents can now finally see work on the NEMMDR has started.

"I am delighted to meet Richard Holden MP to show him how the £49.5 million government funding will reduce congestion and improve the air quality for those who live and work in the town.

"I also took the opportunity to lobby the Minister as extra funding is needed for the southern section due to construction inflation.”

Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Melton said: "It’s fantastic to have the Roads Minister here in Melton so he can see why Councillor Orson and I fought so hard to ensure the MMDR went ahead.

"It’s such a good feeling to see diggers in the ground, but we do need further support from the government and today is a great chance to ask for that further financial package to deliver the southern part of the bypass.”

Councillor Deborah Taylor, deputy leader County Hall, said: “Shorter journey times and reliability are absolutely crucial in securing new business investment, and this new road is vital to support the future growth of the Melton economy

“I’m very pleased that, by approving our Full Business Case, the government recognises the importance of this road with the award of this hugely significant funding.

“We’re delighted to welcome the Minister to Leicestershire and we can now look forward to the major construction work starting in the next few weeks.”

It is hoped the new road will give Melton a welcome economic boost, with estimations that it will generate around £144 million in opportunities, as well as boosting local tourism and supporting over 3,400 new jobs.

It will also enable 4,500 new homes to be built around the town, with millions paid back to the county council through developer contributions, and 30 hectares of new employment land becoming available. It will also facilitate the building of two new primary schools.

Paul Bennell, managing director of Samworth Brothers Supply Chain, one of the town’s biggest employers, commented: “This announcement is good news for Melton, helping to reduce traffic congestion and delays.

"Much work has also been undertaken to position Melton Mowbray as a successful Rural Capital of Food, including by our team at the Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe.

"This development will help the town further build on its successful efforts in this area and create more economic benefits.”

The county council wants to minimise disruption to local residents and businesses and has organised an opportunity for the them to meet representatives of the contractors, construction group Galliford Try, on Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18, where attendees can find out more about the project.