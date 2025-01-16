Leicestershire rivers were at an all-time high during recent floods

Rivers across Leicestershire and Rutland hit their highest point since records began in the latest devastating flooding.

Nearly 900 homes and hundreds of businesses were flooded, with the clean-up operation still going on for many of those affected.

Local councils are still waiting to see if they will get any extra government funding after last week writing a joint-letter which also called for a shake-up of the national approach to flooding.

Zafar Saleem, Leicestershire County Council assistant chief executive and chair of the partnership recovery group, said: “It’s too early to say what the exact reasons were.

Flooding near Asfordby this month

"But we do know that we’ve seen levels of rainfall, snow melt and river flows like never before.

"This simply overwhelmed drainage, watercourses, and defences.

“For some people it’s the second time their homes and businesses have flooded within a year.

"People are understandably angry and worried about the future.”

Mr Saleem added: "As a partnership, we’re continuing to support local residents, but more needs to be done to tackle this national issue.

“This rainfall caused major flooding from the river network impacting so many communities across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

“Sadly, it’s not possible to fully defend all households against events like this which are happening more frequently across the country.

"We must continue to work together to help reduce the impact of flooding.

"This includes people being aware and prepared for floods.”

Council officials have been visiting flood victims to provide support and advice, as well sweeping roads and collecting flood-damaged property.

The floods also stretched the resources of local emergency services almost to breaking point, with 380 calls to the fire service and 60 people rescued from properties plus 27 from cars by boat.

Leicestershire Police handled over 2,100 calls on January 6, which is a 40-to-50 per cent rise on average daily demand

East Midlands Ambulance Service declared a critical incident because of the demand in the region

Over 160 roads were flooded.

David Turnbull, the Environment Agency’s flood risk manager, said: “This has been a major event.

"Heavy rainfall and snow melt has meant that flows in our rivers and tributaries were similar to Storm Henk and several exceeded their highest recorded levels."

Click HERE to sign up for flood warnings in your area or visit council websites for flooding advice.