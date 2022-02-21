River levels rise across Melton borough and charnwood district

A photo taken by Catherine Burdett from her garden on Asfordby Road, Melton, showing rising water levels on the River Eye EMN-220221-150516001

The River Eye in Melton has swollen in particular as these photographs by Asfordby Road resident Catherine Burdett show.

The river rose at Wymondham yesterday making some roads reportedly difficult to negotiate in the village.

There are also reports that levels at the River Wreake have also gone up in the last few days.

A photo taken by Catherine Burdett from her garden on Asfordby Road, Melton, showing rising water levels on the River Eye EMN-220221-150453001

The Environment Agency say there was 11.2mm of rain in just 24 hours at Brooksby, as well as 7.8mm at both Waltham and Whissendine.