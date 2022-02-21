River levels rise across Melton borough and charnwood district
River levels rose significantly across the Melton borough over the weekend as stormy weather was followed by heavy rain yesterday (Sunday).
Monday, 21st February 2022, 3:22 pm
The River Eye in Melton has swollen in particular as these photographs by Asfordby Road resident Catherine Burdett show.
The river rose at Wymondham yesterday making some roads reportedly difficult to negotiate in the village.
There are also reports that levels at the River Wreake have also gone up in the last few days.
The Environment Agency say there was 11.2mm of rain in just 24 hours at Brooksby, as well as 7.8mm at both Waltham and Whissendine.