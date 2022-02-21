River levels rise across Melton borough and charnwood district

River levels rose significantly across the Melton borough over the weekend as stormy weather was followed by heavy rain yesterday (Sunday).

By Nick Rennie
Monday, 21st February 2022, 3:22 pm
A photo taken by Catherine Burdett from her garden on Asfordby Road, Melton, showing rising water levels on the River Eye EMN-220221-150516001

The River Eye in Melton has swollen in particular as these photographs by Asfordby Road resident Catherine Burdett show.

The river rose at Wymondham yesterday making some roads reportedly difficult to negotiate in the village.

There are also reports that levels at the River Wreake have also gone up in the last few days.

A photo taken by Catherine Burdett from her garden on Asfordby Road, Melton, showing rising water levels on the River Eye EMN-220221-150453001

The Environment Agency say there was 11.2mm of rain in just 24 hours at Brooksby, as well as 7.8mm at both Waltham and Whissendine.

A photo taken by Catherine Burdett from her garden on Asfordby Road, Melton, showing rising water levels on the River Eye EMN-220221-150505001
