Paul and Debbie Biggadyke beside the now fenced off area of green space so precious to fellow residents of Navigation Close in Melton

Residents have won their battle to prevent a bungalow being built on a green space they say is valuable to the wellbeing of their community in Melton.

Sixteen letters of objection were sent to Melton Borough Council over plans to develop the small grassed area between numbers 9 and 15 on Navigation Close.

Householders from nearby, as well as The Uplands, say children play on it, locals gather there and it is a vital amenity space on their housing development.

It was sold at auction by developers, Jelsons, and David Knight applied to the council for outline planning permission to build a home on it with indicative proposals for a two-bedroom bungalow.

The now fenced off area of green space in Navigation Close in Melton

But members of the planning committee, at their latest meeting, voted unanimously to refuse the plans despite it being recommended for approval by their planning department.

Councillors told the meeting that it would be overintensification of the site, it was unsympathetic to the character of the area and it would remove an important amenity site for the neighbourhood.

Residents have welcomed the decision but they remain concerned there will be an appeal which could result in an inspector overturning the refusal because of the support it was given by planning officials.

The area has recently been fenced off so the community is unable to use it at the moment.

Outline plans showing the proposed bungalow in the corner of Navigation Close in Melton

Paul Biggadyke, who lives with wife Debbie on Navigation Close, told the Melton Times: “I’ve been cutting the grass on the area since 2020 and it is an important community space for people who live here.

“Children enjoy playing on it and it has lots of wildlife, including badgers.

"We’ve already got a new nursing home being built behind us and this property will block even more light out for residents.”

The agent for the applicants told the meeting that a full application would contain detailed plans for landscaping and environmental features to promote biodiversity around the new home.