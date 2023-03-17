Councillor Ozzy O'Shea, second right, with representatives of Leicestershire County Council and contractors Galliford Try

Representatives of Galliford Try joined officials from Leicestershire County Council, which is forward funding more than £50million towards the cost of the scheme, at a special reception event at Melton Borough Council’s Parkside offices in the town.

Residents can attend the ‘meet the contractor’ event until 8pm this evening and from 10am to 3pm tomorrow.

Diggers have begun building the North and East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR) route at various sites and the council expects the road to finally be open to traffic in the summer of 2025.

County councillor Ozzy O'Shea at today's bypass contractor event

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for highways and transportation at County Hall, told the Melton Times at the event: “This is one of the biggest projects the county council has ever undertaken and it is going to unlock the potential of Melton Mowbray, as well as bringing employment opportunities and the new housing the town needs.

"We are very pleased that work has started and we will be working to minimise disruption for residents while the road is being built.”

Visitors to the event over the next two days will be able to view a number of displays showing detailed plans of the route, which will connect the A606 Nottingham Road to the north of the town with the A606 Burton Road to the south.

The NEMMDR will be a single carriageway with six roundabouts and speed limits of 40mph on the northern section and 60mph on the link running east of the town.