Residents invited to meet the company building Melton's new relief road

Roads Minister Richard Holden (centre) pictured during his visit to see the start of work on the NEMMDR on Friday with Melton Council leader, Joe Orson, and county council deputy leader, Deborah Taylor

Work had already begun to clear sites for the North and East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR) and Galliford Try’s diggers have now moved in to start building the road, which will connect the A606 Nottingham Road to the north of the town with the A606 Burton Road to the south.

And Leicestershire County Council and Melton Borough Council have organised ‘meet the contractor’ events at the borough council’s Parkside offices on Friday, from 2pm to 8pm, and Saturday, from 10am to 3pm.

Attendees can find out more about the project, views maps of the route and find out more about the timeline of the work.

It is hoped the road will be open to traffic in the summer of 2025.