News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
2 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays
3 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
5 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
5 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
6 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats

Residents invited to meet the company building Melton's new relief road

Residents are being given an opportunity to talk to representatives of the contractor which is building Melton’s partial bypass.

By Nick Rennie
Published 14th Mar 2023, 14:49 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 14:49 GMT
Roads Minister Richard Holden (centre) pictured during his visit to see the start of work on the NEMMDR on Friday with Melton Council leader, Joe Orson, and county council deputy leader, Deborah Taylor
Roads Minister Richard Holden (centre) pictured during his visit to see the start of work on the NEMMDR on Friday with Melton Council leader, Joe Orson, and county council deputy leader, Deborah Taylor
Roads Minister Richard Holden (centre) pictured during his visit to see the start of work on the NEMMDR on Friday with Melton Council leader, Joe Orson, and county council deputy leader, Deborah Taylor

Work had already begun to clear sites for the North and East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR) and Galliford Try’s diggers have now moved in to start building the road, which will connect the A606 Nottingham Road to the north of the town with the A606 Burton Road to the south.

And Leicestershire County Council and Melton Borough Council have organised ‘meet the contractor’ events at the borough council’s Parkside offices on Friday, from 2pm to 8pm, and Saturday, from 10am to 3pm.

Attendees can find out more about the project, views maps of the route and find out more about the timeline of the work.

It is hoped the road will be open to traffic in the summer of 2025.

Most Popular

Click HERE for more details about the single carriageway road.

ResidentsMeltonWorkNorthMelton Borough CouncilLeicestershire County Council