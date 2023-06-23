Dead fish floating in the River Wreake at Rhubarb Island this morning PHOTO Kevin Hendey

They were spotted this morning (Friday) at Rhubarb Island, in the River Wreake, between the old railway bridge and the footbridge.

The Environment Agency say threats to the health of fish traditionally increase at this time of year.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “Summer can see Environment Agency staff responding to many reports of fish in distress.

"Water naturally carries less oxygen during hot dry spells and prolonged warm dry weather can affect fish in rivers, canals and still waters.

"Intense summer rainstorms, particularly after a period of prolonged warm weather, will inevitably wash material into watercourses which has built up on roads and in gullies and drainage systems.

"Once in a watercourse, this material will further deplete the water of oxygen, and can lead to serious fish mortalities.”

The agency said staff were looking into the Melton reports, along with a number of others in the region.

The spokesperson added: "Where these watercourses are already vulnerable because of elevated water temperatures and lower flows, these impacts can be amplified.

“We are currently assessing each report to see what action can be taken and are providing advice as required.

"Our teams are monitoring the watercourses and our fisheries officers are providing remediation advice to fishery owners.

"The Canal and River Trust has deployed fisheries contractors to undertake aeration activities on affected canals.