Recruitment drive to help get village waste sites back open

The sites at Somerby and Bottesford were closed last year because there are not enough staff members to run them due to the pandemic and the shortage of lorry drivers.

Leicestershire County Council, which operates the centres, is holding a recruitment event on Thursday in a bid to fill some of the vacant roles at sites across the county.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for the environment and the green agenda, said: “While we are doing everything we possibly can to make sure our waste sites are open, staffing numbers and external factors, may mean there is disruption to our services.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation during this time.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation very closely and we will update residents as soon as we able to do so.

“We would encourage residents to visit our website for the latest updates before they travel.”

In the meantime, Melton borough residents are invited to use Melton’s Lake Terrace tip, although that means a long return trip for those living in the Bottesford area.

County Hall is recruiting waste operatives, HGV drivers and other roles to support its waste services and get them back open.

To find out more about the vacancies and to apply, visit www.leicestershire.gov.uk/jobs or you can attend a recruitment event at the council’s Glenfield HQ between 11am and 4pm on Thursday.