The new planters and benches in Melton Mowbray's Market Place

Residents and visitors to Melton Mowbray town centre are being urged to be patient over new planters and benches in the Market Place which some have labelled an eyesore.

The installations have drawn some criticism for their rusty appearance in a prominent part of the town and for forming a barrier to getting around Melton for those who have mobility issues.

But Melton Borough Council and Melton Mowbray Town Estate say the structures are part of a project to enhance the town centre and they will be an asset when they’ve been planted up and allowed to weather to give a more natural and resilient look to them.

‘Levelling up’ money secured by the council has been used to buy the planters and benches as part of a major investment in the town, which also includes an overhaul of the street market and a drive to get more of the town centre shop units back in use.

Councillor Sharon Butcher, the council’s cabinet member and portfolio holder for economic growth, town centre and leisure, told the Melton Times: “Melton Borough Council purchased the planters with UKSPF government funding in keeping with the new Town Centre Design Guide, and in response to public demand for more greening and more seating in the Town Centre.

"Melton Mowbray Town Estate will be planting them in the coming weeks, and we all look forward to seeing them in full bloom in Market Place in the years to come.

“The planters are made from Corten steel, with its rich, weathered patina which introduces an earthy tone that harmonises with both the traditional and modern elements of the colour palette.

"The period of weathering can take up to nine months where rust and rusty run-off are expected.

"The cost to store the planters in a suitable site for nine months of weathering was prohibitive and compared to the need for them to be in place to protect users of the square from vehicles mounting the kerb at Leicester Street helped make the decision to place them now.

"The planters are designed to rust gracefully over the years and will look different once the full weathering process has taken shape:”

Graham Bett, chair of the feoffees at the Town Estate, said there was a need to ensure the structures were in the correct positions before any planting starts.

He commented: "There has been a need to make some adjustments in their positions, such as to make sure people using wheelchairs can get through, and obviously we must not fill them with heavy soil until we know they won't need moving.

“The planters are also to provide public safety protection against unauthorised or dangerous vehicles for events and markets - this relates to ‘Martyn's Law’.”

Mr Bett added: "Melton Borough Council are also awaiting delivery and installation of new gates further to protect and control entry to the central pedestrianised area.

"We are supporting that project by being the main key holder to do the opening and closing because we often have staff in the area.”