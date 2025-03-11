Severn Trent Water employees overlooking the aerated sludge plant - one of the new features at Melton Sewage Treatment Works installed as part of a £39M upgrading of the site

A £39M investment in Melton Sewage Treatment works has been completed to ensure the system can deal with significantly higher demands.

The Melton Times was given a fascinating tour of the impressive site, off Sysonby Grange Lane, which processes waste material from thousands of households across Melton Mowbray and Asfordby before returning the cleaned product back into the environment.

Machinery and equipment – some of it dating back to the 1960s – has been replaced with state-of-the-art technology which will serve the area for the next couple of decades.

An overhaul of the site was needed by Severn Trent because of the additional pressure placed on their networks by a growing population, with the many new housing developments taking shape around the town, and the increasingly extreme weather events taking place as a result of climate change.

An aerial image of the upgraded Melton Sewage Treatment Works

The upshot of the works being modernised is that it can now process 559 litres per second flowing into the site as opposed to 350 litres per second it achieved before the refurb.

It is quite an eye-opener to see the colour and consistency of materials coming into the site from local homes and then observing the clear water which comes out the other end around 16 hours later before it flows away from the site along a huge pipe which takes it into the river.

One of the most impressive features is a new tank at the start of the process which traps solid materials like wet wipes – more than four tonnes of such rag is captured and then condensed into large clumps before being taken to landfill.

Severn Trent continues to campaign to prevent residents from depositing items like wet wipes down their toilets to prevent blockages and slower flow in the system.

Bottles showing the change in the colour of the waste materials flowing into Melton Sewage Treatment Works as it moves through the process with the finished cleaned product on the right

The drains that take waste water away from households are only about the same diameter as a new roll of toilet paper and are only meant to take the 3Ps – pee, poo and paper.

The company advises customers to bin all fats, oils and greases, and to only flush the 3Ps to help prevent blockages and flooding.