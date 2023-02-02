A computer-generated image of how the new bypass road will look like passing east of Melton Mowbray

Archaeological surveys are being carried out along sections of the 4.4-mile North and East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR) and work will start to create access routes for construction vehicles and machinery as well as the setting-up of compounds, removal of vegetation and fencing being put up.

The advance work is being carried out ahead of main construction of the distributor road, which is likely to start in April this year, subject to Department for Transport approval of the full business case submitted by Leicestershire County Council, which it hopes will be approved in the next few weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The DfT agreed to contribute £49.5million, but the cost of the scheme has doubled since it was first costed five years ago, due to soaring inflation and construction costs.

County Hall is continuing to talk to the DfT about how cost pressures are impacting on major schemes and pressing for a new funding model.Back in December, cabinet members approved the county council’s funding contribution of around £51million to the scheme as it still represents value for money.Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "From time to time, there will be manned, temporary traffic lights to allow construction vehicles to safely access the site. However, we expect any disruption to be very minimal at this advance stage. I want to thank everyone in advance for bearing with us.”

The road is aimed at relieving congestion in the town and to support plans for housing and employment growth in the town.

It will run to the north and east of Melton, starting on the A606 Nottingham Road to the north before rejoining the A606 Burton Road to the south of the town.

Reacting to the news, Councillor Joe Orson, leader of Melton Borough Council commented: “What a fantastic way to start this new year.

"Obviously, there is still a long journey ahead of us before the relief road is fully completed but the fact that advanced works are taking place is a great step forward.

“Residents and visitors may see some activity around the borough start to take place as these initial works are carried out, however, this should not cause them significant disruptions during their journeys.

“We will continue to support the county council where we can throughout this project and look forward to the completion of Melton relief road in the coming years.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Galliford Try, the main contractors for the scheme, are also contacting residents and businesses to make them aware of the nature of the advanced work.

Residents can email any comments, suggestions or queries to [email protected] for public liaison manager Gino Salvatore to answer.

A ‘meet the contractor’ event is also being planned in the next few weeks, the county council say.