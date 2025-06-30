A computer image of the planned new stone wool insulation plant at the former Holwell Works site which will adopt the use of cleaner power

The Labour government recently unveiled its new industrial strategy, but it is difficult not to feel a sense of disappointment.

It appears to be another missed opportunity for the Labour government.

The transition from polluting oil and gas to clean power presents substantial advantages for communities, workers, and industry, such as the recently announced stone wool insulation facility development at Holwell.

The government must formulate a clear plan to expeditiously phase out fossil fuels, compel polluting companies to provide retraining for workers, and harness the expertise and innovation that this country possesses.

Alastair McQuillan (Melton Green party member)

However, the failure to establish a plan for those currently employed in high-carbon industries is short-sighted.

Approximately three million workers across the UK will require re-skilling and retraining to capitalise on the green jobs boom, and fossil fuel conglomerates should bear the financial burden of this endeavour.

Furthermore, measures must be implemented to ensure that all investments in the government’s GB Energy support jobs and industries within the United Kingdom rather than being diverted overseas.

However, these opportunities must be balanced with the needs of local communities, ensuring that they have a voice and input into the development of local projects.

From housing to industry, development, and growth must be sustainable in both environmental and economic terms, with a positive impact on those directly affected.

It is a fine balancing act to undertake, but we must avoid becoming a country that cannibalises its young and future generations prospects to maintain a rose tinted vignette of an England lost in history.

We have witnessed decades of missed opportunities in this regard, resulting in communities being left desolate and individuals being displaced from employment.