Plans to convert Melton town centre community building into apartments

The Penman Spicer Community Hall, in Park Lane, Melton, which could be redeveloped into apartments GOOGLE STREET VIEW EMN-211223-120752001

Penman Spicer Community Hall, which has hosted a number of exercise classes, children’s parties and other communal activities over the years, has been earmarked for conversion into five one and two-bed apartments.

The applicants say the building, which was built in 1911 and retains its original appearance, has been used less for leisure purposes in recent years and they argue that alternative facilities are available in the town for classes to be held.

Proposals, if approved by the borough council’s planning committee, would see an extra storey added at the front and the roof raised over an existing store to create additional first floor space.

The Penman Spicer Community Hall, in Park Lane, Melton, which could be redeveloped into apartments GOOGLE STREET VIEW EMN-211223-120741001

A report from Hayward McMullan Architects, supporting the application, states: “The proposals have been designed to sensitively convert the existing building for residential use, and to respond sympathetically to the other properties along Park Lane.”

It adds: “The existing frontage is certainly the portion of the building with the most architectural quality and hence will be retained so as to respect the setting and character of the surrounding properties.”

A further report which will go before councillors highlights the alternative facilities in Melton for hosting exercise classes, including The Cove, the community centre in Springfield Street and Waterfield Leisure Centre.

It says: “They (the agents) conclude that considering the wealth of facilities in the vicinity, the loss of Penman Spicer Community Hall will have little impact on the local community.”

The location of Penman Spicer Community Hall (outlined in red) in Park Lane, Melton IMAGE Hayward McMullan Architects EMN-211223-122329001

The council has received 13 objections to the plans from individuals, with concerns including its proximity to listed buildings such as St Mary’s Church and The Fox Inn, the size of the proposed development, it being out of character with surrounding properties and heightened traffic dangers at the access to Park Lane to and from Leicester Street.