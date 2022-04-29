Plans to build block of nine apartments in Melton

Melton Borough Council offices

The scheme has been earmarked for 66 Dalby Road and would involve three and two-storey buildings containing a mix of one and two-bedroom homes.

The outline application sent to Melton Borough Council follows nearly two years after the authority refused proposals for a block of 15 apartments on the site.

It would have a separate access of Dalby Road with provision for 12 car parking spaces.

Councillors will be recommended to approve the outline plan by council planning officials but detailed proposals would still need to be permitted in a subsequent full planning application.

The plans initially provided for 10 apartments, prompting objections from 14 local residents, who cited concerns including that it would be an overdevelopment, unsightly and present extra traffic dangers.