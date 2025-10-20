An artist's impression of the planned block of retirement apartments on a disused car park off Scalford Road

Proposals will be considered this week to build a three-storey block of 38 retirement apartments and eight new homes on a council-owned car park in Melton Mowbray.

Morro Partnerships wants to build the development on the disused car park off Scalford Road, close to the town’s livestock market site.

Members of Melton Borough Council’s planning committee will be recommended to approve the plan at their meeting on Thursday and to request the developer contributes nearly £33k towards local GP health services.

The planning application says that 29 of the retirement apartments will be one-bedroom with the other nine having two – they will be independent of each other.

Six of the standalone homes will have three bedrooms with the others having two.

The developers say that at least three of the properties on the site will be designated ‘affordable’ homes.

Residents in the development would access the site off the existing car park entry road, on Scalford Road, with improvements to make it safe for pedestrians and motorists.

Designs of the three-storey apartment block has been revised after concerns were raised over potential ‘overshadowing and overlooking’ of residential properties to the west of the site.

A report to go before councillors states: “The proposals would provide good quality, self-contained, modern, private retirement living housing with access to a communal lounge, dining, and garden spaces.

"Each apartment would contain a kitchen, so residents have the choice to cook themselves.”

The land, which is considered to have a low risk of flooding according to the Lead Local Flood Authority, is allocated for residential development within the adopted Melton Local Plan.

We reported back in April that the borough council was looking to sell off the car park as part of its drive to maximise the return on its assets and get better value for money for local Council Tax payers.

The one-acre long stay car park has 199 spaces and the authority say it produced £21,000 in income for the council for the year 2023-24.

The borough council felt that it was not cost-effective, with each space generating just £103 in revenue every year.