Plans for shed to be built to house 64,000 birds on farmland

Charnwood district councillors will discuss the proposals, which relate to a site off Paudy Lane at Seagrave, on Thursday.

The scheme was called in to be considered by the planning committee by ward member, Councillor James Poland, who has voiced concerns over the additional lorries which would use the narrow Berrycott Lane to access the unit.

A new access is to be provided as part of the development, on land at Paudy View Farm, and the local highways authority has no objections, with 186 HGV movements expected every year.

Phil Crawley has applied to build the pullet rearing unit, consisting of a purpose-built poultry building, which would be part of Sunrise Poultry, which has also has sites at Sileby and Walton in the Wolds.

Birds would be reared from day-old chicks to the point of lay hens at 17 weeks.

The scheme would also include provision of four feed bins, gas tanks, back-up generator, water tank, underground dirty water tank, hard standings and a new

highway access onto Berrycott Lane.