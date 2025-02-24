Plans for large solar farm lodged with Melton Council

By Nick Rennie
Published 24th Feb 2025, 15:42 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 11:56 BST
A large solar farm is planned north of Freeby and close to WalthamA large solar farm is planned north of Freeby and close to Waltham
A large solar farm is planned north of Freeby and close to Waltham
Plans have been submitted for a large solar farm near Melton Mowbray which the applicants say is capable of powering the equivalent of nearly half of the borough’s households.

Downing Renewable Developments LLP wants to carry out the controversial development, which has sparked passionate local opposition, on 81 acres of agricultural land off Freeby Lane, Waltham-on-the-Wolds.

A full planning application has been lodged with Melton Borough Council with the applicant claiming it would generate electricity equivalent to that consumed by around 11,000 homes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The applicants say in a report to council planners: “The proposal would provide a clean, renewable, and sustainable form of electricity and will also make a valuable contribution to the generation of electricity at a local and national level.

Plans for Freeby Lane Green Energy Park near WalthamPlans for Freeby Lane Green Energy Park near Waltham
Plans for Freeby Lane Green Energy Park near Waltham

"The scheme would contribute to Melton Borough Council's progress in meeting its renewable energy target and would also assist in meeting national targets for both energy supply and low carbon energy development.

"Land between and beneath the panels would be used for biodiversity mitigation and enhancements and seasonal sheep grazing.”

If approved, the site for the Freeby Lane Green Energy Park would generate 42MW of energy for a period of 40 years and it could then revert to agricultural use if required.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Local opponents to the plan say the scheme will ruin an attractive area of countryside and take away valuable agricultural land when other sites could have been used nearby.

A graphic showing part of the planned Freeby Lane Green Energy Park near WalthamA graphic showing part of the planned Freeby Lane Green Energy Park near Waltham
A graphic showing part of the planned Freeby Lane Green Energy Park near Waltham

Julia Moore, who lives near to where the solar farm would be sited, said: “There is huge opposition to this planning application.”

The applicants say the solar farm would assist the borough council in achieving its aim for Net Zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Downing, which operates green power assets generating renewable energy each year sufficient for 232,000 UK homes, says it carried out a comprehensive local consultation on the scheme before submitting its plans, delivering letters to 113 properties within a 1km radius of the site and holding community events at Freeby village hall in September and November.

Feedback forms were provided for attendees and the applicant says this information was fed into the final plans.

Related topics:Melton Borough CouncilMelton Mowbray

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice