Plan to improve housing in the Melton borough

Latest council news EMN-211230-124744001

Important elements of the council’s Housing Strategy (2021-2026) is about making homes greener and helping reduce energy costs for residents and tenants.

It also focuses on supplying sufficient new properties to cater for the expected growth in population in the coming years, particularly lower cost housing.

Councillor Ronan Browne, the borough council’s portfolio holder for council homes and landlord services said: “We understand that due to rises in house prices, rent costs and the cost of living the need for more affordable homes throughout the borough is becoming increasingly imperative.

“With that in mind, this is a key theme of the housing strategy, particularly rented homes, which includes the council’s housing stock.

“The new strategy will help shape how the council manages its homes, it reflects our commitment to improve the quality of our council housing as well as reduce carbon emissions and energy costs for our tenants.”

The new housing strategy, which was adopted by members at a meeting shortly before Christmas, provides an overview of local housing issues and sets out what both the council and its partners will need to do to address them. It also shapes council housing services and policies.

Councillor Robert Bindloss, portfolio holder for growth and prosperity, said: “This strategy has been produced through consultation with the local community and key partner organisations.

“It sets out our collective ambitions, to ensure good quality homes for all, to deliver housing growth to meet the needs of our growing population and to provide support, advice and assistance to help people live well in their homes.