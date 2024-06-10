Overnight closures this week on A46 near Melton
National Highways say the closures will only be between the A606 and A607 junctions, Monday to Friday, between 8pm and 6am.
A clearly signed diversion route will be in place via Melton Mowbray, along the A606 and A607.
On next Tuesday and Wednesday, June 18 and 19, both the north and southbound carriageways will be closed overnight between the A606 and A607 junctions.
These extra shifts are to complete work that was affected by recent heavy rain, preventing work teams from laying concrete.
A spokesperson for National Highways said: “We’re coming towards the end of our essential maintenance scheme and expect this section of A46 to be fully open in August.
"We’re sorry for the interruption this work may cause to your journey and we encourage drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling.”