A recent drone photo showing roundabout 1, which links the A606 Nottingham Road to the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road route

The final major road closure to enable the building of Melton Mowbray’s partial bypass comes into force next week.

The A606 Nottingham Road will be closed from 6am on Monday July 7 until 7pm on Sunday August 31.

The closure will be over a length of the road, from its junction with Brampton Road to Hilltop Farm.

The diversion route for this closure is via the A606 to the A46, A46 to Dalby Intersection, A6006 to Melton and vice versa.

It will be clearly signed and, due to the nature of this work, there will be no pedestrian or cycle access available through the closure and a pedestrian diversion will be put in place from Brampton Road to Southwell Close.

Leicestershire County Council say they anticipate this will be the last time a main road needs to be closed for the safety of construction workers with contractors, Galliford Try, working on the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR).

The closure means that three important routes will be closed at the same time.

St Bartholomew’s Way closed on Monday June 16 and the B676 Saxby Road on Tuesday June 24 – both of these roads will not reopen until Sunday September 28.

The 4.5miles-long NEMMDR is the biggest ever highways project carried out by the county council.

Six roundabouts and four bridges are being built, the River Eye Site of Special Scientific Interest diverted and new cycling and walking infrastructure is being created along its full length.

The final two roundabouts will be built during the last round of road closures and County Hall said it was timed to coincide with a quieter period on the roads during the school summer holidays.

Councillor Dan Harrison, leader of Leicestershire County Council, said: “We know that planned road closures this summer will mean some temporary travel disruption in and around the town and we’d like to thank everyone affected in advance for their patience.

The £127M bypass will divert traffic away from the town centre, between the A606 Nottingham Road to the north and the A606 Burton Road to the south. It is expected to open early next year.