Nominate a Net Zero Hero from Leicestershire

A new initiative has been launched by Leicestershire County Council to celebrate individuals and groups across the county who are making a difference in the fight against climate change.

The Net Zero Heroes scheme invites residents to nominate individuals or groups who are taking positive climate action and living sustainably in their local communities.

The scheme aims to shine a spotlight on the inspirational efforts of local people contributing to the county’s ambition of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Nominations are open for a wide range of climate-focused activities, including but not limited to:

• Nature projects such as tree planting, rewilding, or creating a community garden

• Environmental volunteering in the community or setting up volunteer groups

• Installation of renewable energy sources or retrofitting their property or community buildings with energy saving measures

• Reducing private car use by cycling, walking and using public transport, and promoting active travel in their community

• Educating others about environmental issues

• Establishing reuse or repair services

• Charitable work focused on sustainability and supporting the environment

• Becoming a flood warden or tree warden

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for environment and the green agenda, said: “Net Zero Heroes is a fantastic opportunity to recognise the incredible work happening across Leicestershire to combat climate change.

"Every small action contributes to our shared goal of a sustainable future.

“I encourage everyone to think about those in their community who are making a real difference and take a moment to nominate them.

"I am looking forward to hearing about the inspiring work being carried out by people across the county.

"Together, we can celebrate their achievements and inspire even more people to take positive action.”

Residents can submit their nominations via an online form, and successful nominees will be featured on the council’s website and social media channels.

Nominees must be aged 18 or over, and while there is no prize associated with the scheme, it offers a valuable platform to celebrate local efforts and inspire others.

Go online at leicestershire.gov.uk/net-zero-heroes to put forward a nomination for a Net Zero Hero.