Proposed new weight restrictions on roads in Melton Mowbray town centre (marked in pink)

Plans are being made to prevent HGVs passing through Melton Mowbray ahead of the opening of the town’s new partial bypass in the spring of next year.

Leicestershire County Council is proposing to implement new weight restrictions on a host of busy roads across the town, limiting vehicles to under 7.5 tons.

The new restrictions will be imposed on Burton Road, Burton Street, Church Street, Goodriche Street, Leicester Street, Melton Spinney Road, Park Lane, Rutland Street, part of Saxby Road, Sherrard Street and Thorpe End.

The Traffic Order will see the weight restriction imposed on Burton Road, from its junction with Burton Street to its junction with the new roundabout built on the A606 for the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR). Roads on the residential estate off Baldock’s Lane and Wicklow Avenue will be included.

County Hall say: “The effect of the order is to improve road safety, public amenity and reduce the number of HGV’s travelling through Melton town centre.”

There will be exemptions for agricultural, emergency and local authority vehicles and those HGVs delivering to businesses within the restricted zone.

Objections to the proposed Traffic Order must be made by November 6 by writing to the county council or emailing [email protected] quoting reference KJ/HTWMT/6030.

All six roundabouts have now been built for the NEMMDR, which is being built at a revised cost of around £134M.

It will pass to the east of the town, from the the A606 to the north of Melton to the A606 near Burton Lazars, over a distance of 4.5 miles.