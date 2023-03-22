News you can trust since 1859
New roundabout completed on Scalford Road

Motorists heading north of the town up Scalford Road this week will have noticed a new roundabout just beyond the John Ferneley College site.

By Nick Rennie
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 18:12 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 18:12 GMT
A drone image of the new roundabout on Scalford Road, Melton, with John Ferneley College at the top of the photo and the new Bloor Homes development to the right PHOTO MICHAEL RILEY
Michael Riley supplied us with this stunning drone image of the roundabout, which enables access to the new Bloors Homes development, Stapleford Heights, which is currently under construction.

The roundabout was built while Scalford Road was closed to traffic for several months either side of Christmas.

Melton Borough Council and Leicestershire County Council have confirmed it is not one of six roundabouts due to be built for the North and East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR).

A spokeswoman for the borough council told the Melton Times: “The new roundabout on Scalford Road is purely for residential access as part of the planning application for Bloors, and therefore is not part of the MMDR.

“The MMDR Roundabout 2 is in addition to this and will be situated further north.”

