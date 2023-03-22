New roundabout completed on Scalford Road
Motorists heading north of the town up Scalford Road this week will have noticed a new roundabout just beyond the John Ferneley College site.
Michael Riley supplied us with this stunning drone image of the roundabout, which enables access to the new Bloors Homes development, Stapleford Heights, which is currently under construction.
The roundabout was built while Scalford Road was closed to traffic for several months either side of Christmas.
Melton Borough Council and Leicestershire County Council have confirmed it is not one of six roundabouts due to be built for the North and East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR).
A spokeswoman for the borough council told the Melton Times: “The new roundabout on Scalford Road is purely for residential access as part of the planning application for Bloors, and therefore is not part of the MMDR.
“The MMDR Roundabout 2 is in addition to this and will be situated further north.”