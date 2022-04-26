New opening date for Melton's long-awaited partial bypass

The route of the MMDR and where it will pass to the north and east of Melton Mowbray

Members of the cabinet at County Hall agreed to secure all of the land required, including by compulsory purchase order, by June, which would lead to a projected opening of the North and East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR) in the spring of 2025.

Councillors were told that having the land ready would allow archeological investigations and ecological work, such as the relocation of badgers, to start in September.

It is anticipated that work to build the road – which will connect the A606 Nottingham Road to the north with the A606 Burton Road to the south after passing east of the town – will then begin in February next year.

We reported last week that some of the land was being prepared for the road with the demolition of derelict buildings at Sysonby Farm.

Councillor Pam Posnett, one of the town’s representatives at County Hall, told the meeting: “I’m pleased to see this report come to cabinet to spell out the details of what’s going to happen – the residents have waited over 40 years to have this road and they will be watching all of our reports very closely.”

The new projected opening date is almost three years later than what was predicted back in 2018 when the government agreed to fund the major part of it.