New flood warning service for Charnwood villagers

By Nick Rennie
Published 6th Aug 2024, 16:42 BST
A new flood warning service is being launched for Charnwood villages
A new flood warning service is being launched for Charnwood villages
Hundreds of householders living in villages west of Melton Mowbray will have access to a new flood warning service.

The Environment Agency is launching the new initiative for Charnwood on Wednesday August 14 to warn residents in advance when there is a flood risk.

Three upgraded and modernised gauges have been installed in Charnwood borough, which will be maintained by the Agency and will be fully integrated into its incident systems, including River Levels Online for public consumption.

The service will support 481 properties at Barkby Brook, Syston; 36 at Rearsby Brook at Rearsby; and 154 at Sileby Brook at Sileby.

The Agency’s Paul Lockhart said: "These new flood warnings will help people to get early warnings and know what actions they need to take if there is risk of flooding in their area.”

Residents can register after the service has gone live by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188, or visiting www.gov.uk/sign-up-for-flood-warnings to give preferred contact details.

