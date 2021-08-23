New estate residents angry over year-long wait for roads and play area to be finished

Unfinished work at Bellway's Steeple Chase housing development at Frisby on the Wreake, leaving the children's play area still fenced off EMN-210823-175939001

Bellway has built the Steeple Chase development - a range of around 50 two to five-bedroom homes - off Great Lane at Frisby on the Wreake.

But householders say they were left with unmade roads with exposed manholes which have caused damage to vehicles and footpaths which people are unable to safely use.

The roads were finally resurfaced last week and most of the pavements but street lighting is still incomplete and the play area remains fenced off.

Louise Pietrzyk, one of the many residents who have complained to the developers about the lack of action to complete the scheme, said they had been left in ‘disappointment and despair’.

She told the Melton Times: “We want them to resolve the mess residents have been left with.

“The children’s play area is one of the only open spaces for residents and villagers to enjoy but this has been left to get overgrown and has been fenced off for over a year so no one can enjoy it.

“Open spaces in the current climate are so important to a small community but it feels like builders pay lip service to these types of projects and can get away with leaving them unfinished with local councils being unaware.

“Our roads have safety barriers falling over with deep holes in the pavements, cones everywhere and manholes left exposed which residents try to avoid but cars have still been damaged.

“We’re disappointed in Bellway’s lack of effort to finish this site and we feel let down.”

The developers said they intended to finish all the features and apologised the delay.

A spokesperson for Bellway, told the Melton Times: “Bellway is committed to ensuring all work is completed at the Steeple Chase development as promptly as possible.

“We understand the frustration this delay has caused to residents and all necessary action is being taken to complete the remaining work required at the development.

“Residents have been kept informed on the progress of work being carried out and further correspondence is due to be shared with residents this week to detail the final works planned for August.

“Bellway apologises for any inconvenience caused to residents in Frisby on the Wreake.”