New bench for Melton Country Park visitors

Visitors to Melton Country Park have been trying out a new bench - the first of three to be provided in a spruce-up of the furniture.

The new wooden seat, which has been provided by the Friends of Melton Country Park, is sited as people access the parklands from the Snow Hill area of town.

Jean Forbes, treasurer of the Friends, said: “We decided to put the bench on the pathway as you come from the woodyard because if you have heavy shopping you may well want to rest there for a moment.

“The old bench had rotted away so we agreed to put a new one in which is very expensive. We hope to put two more in the park over the next few months.”