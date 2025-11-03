Bird keepers in Leicestershire and Rutland are being advised to house their birds to prevent avian flu spread

Bird keepers across the Melton area are being urged to follow new guidelines to prevent the spread of bird flu.

The measures are now in place in Leicestershire and Rutland, meaning that anyone who keeps more than 50 birds of any species, or any number of birds for the purpose of selling or giving away eggs, poultry products or live birds, must keep their birds indoors.

This legal requirement is part of the national Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) and applies to commercial and semi-commercial keepers.

People with small backyard flocks will not need to house their birds, as long as the eggs are for their own use only and not sold or given away.

The order follows a rise in cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in wild birds and poultry across England. Housing birds indoors reduces the risk of contact with infected wild birds and helps contain the spread of the disease.

Leicestershire County Council’s Trading Standards officers are working with local partners to ensure compliance and provide help and advice to affected bird keepers.

Councillor Virge Richichi, cabinet member for regulatory services, said: “These measures are essential to protect the health and welfare of birds in Leicestershire and beyond.

"Avian flu poses a serious threat to both commercial flocks and backyard birds, and we must all play our part in preventing its spread.

“I urge all bird keepers who fall under the new rules to act swiftly and responsibly to house their birds and follow the biosecurity guidance.”

Poultry keepers also need to cleanse and disinfect clothing, footwear, equipment and vehicles before and after contact with poultry and captive birds – if practical, use disposable protective clothing

Advice is also given to reduce the movement of people, vehicles or equipment to and from areas where poultry and captive birds are kept, to minimise contamination from manure, slurry and other products, and use effective vermin control

People are being warned not to touch or pick up any dead or sick birds they find.

Anyone who finds dead swans, geese, ducks or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, should report them to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.