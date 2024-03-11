A new 200m hedge is to be planted in a community effort at Melton Vale Sixth Form College

The Burton Road college has 1,500 hedging plants to put in thanks to funding from The Tree Council’s Branching Out Fund.

The aim is to create an improved habitat for the native species which already live there and encourage more to make their home there.

Headteacher, Dr. Nicki Dartnell, said: “This year our students have formed an ‘eco committee’ and are developing an action plan to make MV16 more sustainable, increase environmental learning, and benefit our local community.

How to get involved in the MV16 hedge planting community event

“Biodiversity is just one area they are championing as part of our application for the prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag award.”

A community planting weekend is being held with people invited to join the team on Saturday from 9.30am.

Tea, coffee and cake will be served as refreshments for those helping out and attendees are invited to bring suitable clothing and footwear, gloves and a spade.

Branching Out provides grants ranging from £250 to £2,500 in value to community groups, schools, small registered charities, and tree warden networks seeking to establish trees, hedgerows, and orchards throughout the winter planting season.

Tree Council grants officer, Geraldine Creaven, said: “Branching Out presents a fantastic opportunity for schools and community groups large and small to get their spades in the ground and start establishing life-enhancing and biodiversity boosting trees, hedgerows, and orchards in their neighbourhoods.

“We’re so thrilled for all our successful applicants.”