"If you see a road closed due to flooding, please do not travel through.”

Police have sent out an urgent warning this evening (Tuesday) for motorists to avoid the many flooded roads around Leicestershire and Rutland.

Police have closed several flooded roads today in the Melton area

Heavy rain has fallen all day as part of Storm Henk with reports of deep floodwaters on several major routes in and out of Melton Mowbray.

The level of Scalford Brook has risen sharply this afternoon leading to fears that Saxby Road in the town will be severely flooded this evening.

Floods have also been reported on Leicester Road, Nottingham Road, Asfordby Bypass, the Shoby Bends and Great Dalby, where the brook has burst its banks.

The A606 between Melton and Oakham is impassable in part and some of the back roads are also underwater.

Langham has sustained severe flooding, as has Broome Lane at East Goscote.

Leicestershire Police, which has closed many roads across the county, say: “Road closures are there to keep you safe.