More volunteer tree wardens sought in Leicestershire

Mike McIntyre, the tree warden for Lockington and Hemington

Leicestershire County Council currently has 93 tree wardens signed up across the county and is now appealing for more people to come forward to help.

The wardens are appointed by their parish council or other organisation to be a contact and support for all things tree-related in their local area – they help protect trees by reporting pests, disease and vandalism and help look out for opportunities to plant more trees in the community.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for the environment and the green agenda, said: “Tree wardens are a vital part on our road to making the county greener and achieving our aim of becoming a net zero county by 2045.

“They also allow for parish councils to have a greater say in where and how tree planting and ecological renewal is done in their parishes.

“I’d encourage anyone who is interested in the environment to enquire, and help make your local parish a greener place to live.”

Mike McIntyre, the tree warden for Lockington and Hemington, said: “Being a tree warden can involve as much or little commitment as you want to put into it, and there are no qualifications needed, just an interest in trees.

“I’ve found it rewarding.”

Leicestershire County Council is aiming to plant 700,000 trees - one for every person in Leicestershire and, so far, more than 100,000 have already been planted.