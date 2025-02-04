Melton's waste site is set to reopen

Melton Mowbray’s waste and recycling site is due to reopen on Monday after being closed for the last month.

The staff building, which contained an office, kitchen facilities and toilets, needed to be demolished and replaced on health and safety grounds as it was no longer up to the required standard.

The layout of the waste site meant that the works could not take place while the facility was open to the public.

Town residents have since been advised to use other waste sites in Leicestershire, with Bottesford the nearest in the borough.

Waste permits which are valid for Melton Mowbray RHWS will still be accepted at any other open sites in the county until Lake Terrace reopens.

Councillor Blake Pain, Leicestershire County Council cabinet member for environment and the green agenda, said: “We have chosen to carry out these improvement works in January as it is a quieter period for the waste sites, outside of the busy spring and summer season."