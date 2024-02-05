Melton Mowbray's Lake Terrace waste site is to close for nearly three weeks

Leicestershire County Council say the town tip will shut from Monday February 19 for essential maintenance and improvement works and reopen early in March.

Waste permits will be valid at any other recycling and household waste site in the county during the closure period.

There are two other tips in the Melton borough.

The one at Normanton Lane, Bottesford, is open three days a week, Thursday to Saturday, 9am to 4pm.

The other is at Knossington Road, Somerby, and residents can visit Monday and Sunday, also between 9am and 4pm.

County Hall will also be closing its waste sites temporarily at Coalville and Barwell over the next few weeks to enable maintenance work to go ahead.