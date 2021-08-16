Melton tip reopens after temporary closure
There were no available waste and recycling sites open to residents in the Melton borough this morning (Monday).
Monday, 16th August 2021, 10:41 am
Updated
Monday, 16th August 2021, 5:45 pm
Leicestershire County Council said the town’s Lake Terrace tip was closed again this morning after not being available at the weekend either.
We reported earlier today that the Bottesford waste site is temporarily closed due to staff shortages caused by the coronavirus.
Somerby tip is also closed until the end of the month due to pre-planned improvement works being carried out.
The Lake Terrace tip reopened at lunchtime after County Hall said it had to be closed due to it being ‘extremely busy today’ and ‘due to being at capacity’.
Melton residents were asked to use the Loughborough or Mountsorrel sites while the Melton site was closed.