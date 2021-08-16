Melton tip reopens after temporary closure

Lake Terrace household waste and recycling site in Melton EMN-210816-103707001

Leicestershire County Council said the town’s Lake Terrace tip was closed again this morning after not being available at the weekend either.

We reported earlier today that the Bottesford waste site is temporarily closed due to staff shortages caused by the coronavirus.

Somerby tip is also closed until the end of the month due to pre-planned improvement works being carried out.

The Lake Terrace tip reopened at lunchtime after County Hall said it had to be closed due to it being ‘extremely busy today’ and ‘due to being at capacity’.