Melton tip opening hours reduced

Leicestershire County Council traditionally brings in this change in the autumn and winter months at sites across the county.

As a result, the town’s Lake Terrace tip and Bottesford, will only accept visits until 4pm, with the last entry at 3.55pm.

The Melton site, which is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, has been open in the spring and summer until 5pm on Mondays and at weekends and until 7pm Thursdays and Fridays.

Bottesford waste site is open two days a week every two weeks while the Somerby tip is closed until further notice due to ongoing staff shortages.

The council’s Councillor Blake Pain said: “We reduce the opening hours at our recycling and household waste sites every year from October to March.