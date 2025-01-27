Melton Spinney Road is now closed to traffic until April to enable the safe construction of a new roundabout for the NEMMDR scheme

Melton Spinney Road closed this morning (Monday) and will not reopen to traffic for nearly three months.

Closure of the route, which links Melton Mowbray with Scalford and takes traffic to Twin Lakes theme park, is required for the safe construction of a roundabout on the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR).

The route will be closed until 11.59pm on Sunday April 13 – Leicestershire County Council say the dates have been chosen partly during school half-term holidays to minimise disruption.

Access for residential properties will be maintained at all times and visitors can still go to Twin Lakes via signposted routes.

County Hall and contractors Galliford Try said in a statement: “A full road closure is required to safely complete the new roundabout construction works as part of the NEMMDR project.

"Due to the nature of the work being undertaken at this location work cannot be carried out using a partial lane closure."